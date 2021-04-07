Girls Next Door alum Kendra Wilkinson made it clear that she is ready to leave the drama behind her after former costar Holly Madison spoke out about their friendship status and time with the late Hugh Hefner.

“Dude … it’s 2021,” Kendra commented on E! News’ Instagram post about Holly’s new tell-all interview, before further elaborating on why she wants to move on.

Holly, 41, briefly discussed where she stands with both Kendra, 35, and Bridget Marquardt following their relationship with the magazine mogul on the Wednesday, April 7, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Bridget and I have always been close,” the model revealed. “We’ve always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest].”

When asked if she was still in touch with Kendra, Holly responded, “No.”

During the interview, Holly also suggested that Kendra may have fibbed about not having sex with Hugh before moving into the Playboy Mansion. “I had to sleep with him first,” the Showgirl Next Door author said. “I’m not trying to slut shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

After seeing the news online, Kendra shared her thoughts in the comments section and appeared to brush off Holly’s claims. “Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on,” the reality star, who shares son Hank, 11, and daughter Alijah, 6, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, wrote. Kendra even shut down speculation she was “hating” on Holly, adding, “She’s [the] one out there. I’m all love now baby [laughing emoji].”

Another social media user told Kendra that she shouldn’t be opposed to Holly talking about her experience because it could benefit others, which Kendra took in stride. “OK, if you believe this will help women then I will try to understand,” the mom of two replied in the comments, revealing she has no animosity toward her former costar. “I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side … I wish her the best in life, and this helps heal her.”

Kendra later unwinded from it all by enjoying some retail therapy and sharing a selfie while out and about, captioned, “I can spend all day antique shopping.”