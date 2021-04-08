Looking back! Holly Madison reflected on her time as a Playboy Mansion Playmate and did not hold back when it came to sharing details about her sex life with the late Hugh Hefner.

The 41-year-old Down the Rabbit Hole author recalled having “boring basic sex” with the Playboy founder during the Wednesday, April 7, episode of Barstool Sports’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Holly also noted that she was grateful she never got pregnant during her relationship with the media mogul.

“I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” she explained. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, ‘Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”

Holly starred alongside her ex in the television show The Girls Next Door. They dated from 2001 until she announced her decision to leave the Playboy Mansion in 2008. Hefner died at age 91 in September 2017.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holly opened up about moving into the mansion. “I had to sleep with him first,” she recalled. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

The former Holly’s World star appeared to be alluding to a past interview where fellow former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson claimed that she didn’t have sex with Hefner before moving into the California home. Holly also revealed where her and Kendra’s relationship stands now following an ongoing feud between the two, which started during their time on the E! series. When asked if they’re still in contact, the former reality TV star responded, “No.”

Upon hearing her former costar’s claims, Kendra, 35, responded via social media. “Dude … it’s 2021,” the mom of two commented on E! News’ Instagram post about the podcast interview. In a separate message, she added, “Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

Following her departure from the Playboy Mansion, Kendra married former NFL star Hank Baskett in 2009. The couple — who share son Hank, 11, and daughter Alijah, 6 — split in 2018. Holly, for her part, was married to Pasquale Rotella from 2013 until 2019. The exes share daughter Rainbow Aurora, 8, and Forest Leonardo, 4. The Vegas Diaries author also briefly dated television host Zak Bagans following her divorce.