Holly Madison is shedding new light on her past relationship with Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, alleging she “had to sleep” with the magazine publisher before moving into his iconic mansion located in Los Angeles, California.

Madison, 41, made the bombshell claims about her ex, whom she dated for seven years from 2001 to 2008, in an interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Although former Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson previously denied doing the deed to get an invite into Hefner’s home, Madison said she wasn’t convinced.

“I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him,” the Holly’s World alum claimed.

Wilkinson, 35, seemed unfazed by the comments while reacting to the interview in the comments section of E! News’ Instagram post on the podcast. “Dude … it’s 2021 [laughing emoji]. Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on,” the mom of two replied.

The Girls Next Door first premiered in 2005, introducing fans to Madison, Hefner’s No. 1 girlfriend at the time, as well as his other leading ladies, Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

During her new tell-all interview, Madison recalled her romantic relationship with Hefner and said they used to have “boring basic sex.” Although she talked about wanting children with him several times on the show, the TV personality said she is glad a pregnancy never happened.

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

“I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” Madison explained. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night, I had sex, where I felt like, ‘OK I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”

Madison opened up about how she ultimately came to terms with splitting from Hefner in 2008 and said the decision didn’t come without some patience. “It took time, it took me being interested in another man before I finally was like, ‘I have to pull the plug because I’m not gonna cheat.’ It just goes along with all the love-bombing stuff,” the Down the Rabbit Hole author continued.

“It was horrendous the first three or four years I lived there. Before it was just me, Bridget and Kendra, it was me and six other women and it would rotate every couple years,” she said. “It was really cutthroat, nobody got along, everybody tried to snitch on the other or tell Hef a lie about the other to get someone kicked out.”

Following their breakup, Hefner married Crystal Hefner (née Harris) in 2012. He died five years later in September 2017 at the age of 91.