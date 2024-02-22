Hannah Gosselin opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Lennon Johnson Jr. and revealed if he’s met her mother, Kate Gosselin, amid their estrangement.

“Well, yeah. She’s my mom,” Hannah, 19, told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Kate, 48, has met Lennon, 21, in an interview published on Wednesday, February 21. “We talk about school and we talk about life.”

While Lennon has gotten the opportunity to get to know Kate, Hannah insisted that she won’t let her mother or anyone else impact her first serious relationship. “I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I’m open to listening to everybody’s opinion,” she explained. “But at the end of the day, my choices are my choices.”

The couple first met through mutual friends, and their relationship turned romantic when they sparked a connection. Hannah and Lennon initially kept their love out of the spotlight, though they hit a major milestone when they celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2023 and they even launched their own YouTube channel, “Lennon & Hannah.”

“He’s very kind,” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum gushed about her boyfriend. “He’s really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him.”

During the same interview, Jon Gosselin revealed that both he and his mother, Pamela Castello, have given the romance their approval. “Oh, she actually likes Lennon,” Hannah said about her grandmother. “He sat and he held the umbrella for her while it rained and they talked. They get along.”

Jon, 46, and Kate were previously married from 1999 until 2009, while they share twin daughters Mady and Cara, 22, and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, 19. Kate was initially granted full custody of all eight kids, though both Hannah and Collin eventually moved in with their father in 2018.

The Gosselin family has had a tense dynamic ever since the split, while

Jon admitted to being estranged from his six other children. However, he has managed to remain close to both Collin and Hannah and previously spoke to In Touch about how he navigates his children dating.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Discovery

“Hannah’s boyfriend has come over a couple times and we’ve gone out to dinner and went on vacation and stuff like that,” Jon exclusively told In Touch in February 2023. The Gosselin patriarch said it was going “with the flow,” though admitted it was “different” to see Hannah dating Lennon because “she didn’t date a lot in high school.”

Jon added that he’s met “a couple” of Collin’s “acquaintances,” though he wasn’t fully aware of how serious some of his son’s relationships have been. The father of eight explained that Collin is “not very open like that” and “keeps to himself.”

Despite watching his children go through major life changes, Jon revealed he was trying to take the new experiences in stride. “What choice do I have? I don’t have a choice. I really don’t,” he said. “I can say my opinion. But you know, it doesn’t matter.”