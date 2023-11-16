Kate Gosselin wants her money. The 48-year-old mom of eight is still battling her ex, Jon Gosselin, in court, claiming he owes her $132,875 in back child support. Now sources exclusively tell In Touch that the reality-show vet, who made a reported $250K per episode for TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, is hurting for cash. “As the legal battle continues, she doesn’t know how she’s going to make ends meet,” says an insider. “She’s desperate at this point.”

Though Kate got her nursing license reinstated after relocating to North Carolina, the source says she hasn’t sought work in healthcare. Instead, she looks to reality TV to boost her finances. First as a single mom on Kate Plus 8, then on Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Wife Swap and Kate Plus Date. Most recently, Kate was eliminated in the first episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Says the insider, “Nursing doesn’t pay great — especially compared to what she gets on TV.”