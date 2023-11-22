Jon Gosselin is not only “relieved” that ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s $132,000 back child support lawsuit has been resolved, but he thinks it’s high time she “earn her own money,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch exclusively.

The DJ, 46, is satisfied that “the judge was in full agreement of both the family court judge’s decision and the superior court judge decision and hence Kate lost at her third attempt to get money” from him, the source says, adding that the father of eight was additionally uncomfortable with his ex-wife, 48, using money from their children’s accounts to stay afloat financially.

“It was difficult enough for Jon to watch Kate have the children film during most of their childhood, only to dip into their hard earned money to spend on herself,” the insider says, alluding to a separate source’s previous admission to In Touch that Kate “borrowed” $100,000 from her kids’ trust fund “to survive.”

“At this point Jon just hopes Kate realizes the kids are all grown up and it’s time to earn her own money,” the source close to the ongoing events adds. “Hopefully Kate will get a job and earn a living as Jon has been doing for years.”

Jon’s financial battle with his ex came to a close on November 14, In Touch confirmed via online court records. Kate originally filed an adverse revival against Jon on September 7, 2022, requesting the court uphold a prior judgment in her favor. The complaint, filed in March, demanded $132,875 from Jon in back child support.

“She is suing for support for money that was created by domestic relations in 2012. It was at the time she wanted legal custody of the kids so she could film and earn more money,” a source previously claimed to The Sun on October 31. “She is relentless and desperate for money so she is now trying to sue.”

In response, Jon’s legal team argued that the North Carolina nurse filed the claims due to him being granted custody of two of their sextuplets, Hannah and Colin. The 2012 judgment note in Kate’s favor was at the heart of the trial, with the DJ’s team arguing that due to his prolonged estrangement from all but two of his children, he should not be financially liable to his ex-wife given that the “asserted penalty term punishes the child. It does so not only be removing the child from a beneficial life with a father, but also making it impossible to determine the best interests when they are in dispute.”

Jon’s legal team asserted that the judgment note was “void” for the aforementioned reasons, adding that if he were to seek “custody to which he is entitled, when the full amount will become due and owing.”

The insider’s estimation of Jon’s response to the lawsuit comes amid Kate’s ongoing financial woes. A separate source told In Touch in October that the former reality star – who was making about $250,000 per episode of Jon and Kate Plus Eight at one point in time – is living “paycheck to paycheck.”

“She’s fallen quite a ways from being one of the country’s top reality stars,” the source explained. “Kate is currently living a very quiet and boring life in North Carolina. She doesn’t date and has very few friends – actually, her best friends are pretty much her kids.”