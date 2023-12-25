Jon Gosselin will be surrounded by love on Christmas day as he celebrates with son Collin, daughter Hannah, girlfriend Stephanie Lebo and close friends.

The former reality star, 46, revealed, “We do Christmas dinner early because the Philadelphia Eagles play. Friends and family will come to the house, and we’ll have ham and all that stuff,” in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

The Eagles host the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. EST, as the group will be gathered at Jon’s Pennsylvania home to watch the game.

As for the kitchen duties, Jon revealed of himself and Stephanie, “We cook together, but the kids don’t cook with us!”

Collin is on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps. while Hannah traveled back home amid her studies as a freshman at the University of Miami. The 19-year-olds graduated from high school in May.

Jon is still estranged from his four other sextuplets he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin – Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah – as well twin daughters Mady and Cara. The kids were raised by Kate following the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum’s 2009 divorce.

Hannah chose to move in with her father ahead of her sophomore year of high school, while Jon was granted custody of Collin in 2018 after Kate sent him to live at a school for children with behavioral problems.

Jon revealed in August when he last spoke to Mady and Cara, 23, as well as four of his six sextuplets.

“I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade. And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Jon blamed the tension between his estranged children on the bad blood between him and Kate, whom he claimed did her best to “alienate” the kids against him.

“So, until my other kids figure that out … [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can’t do anything else,” Jon told the outlet, adding he “tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times.”

Following Christmas celebrations, Jon is looking forward to a major DJ’ing gig on New Year’s Eve at Atlantic City’s Island Waterpark at Showboat.

“It’s a really high-end, nice place. It’s a ’70s-themed party and the music is ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. The emcee is DJ Slice, who has toured with Ice Cube and Ja Rule. We’re going to work well together,” he gushed to The U.S. Sun.