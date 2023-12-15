Jon Gosselin has been estranged from six of his eight children for years, but that could be changing now that the sextuplets are adults and four have moved out of mom Kate Gosselin‘s house.

“Jon sees them in the future communicating with him. It seems more real all the time. The chances are better now than they were before,” a source told The U.S. Sun ​on Thursday, December 14.

“There is alleviated pressure. Now that they’re in their adulthood, they are expressing themselves as individuals more now than they could or would have been before,” the insider continued.

“Jon has reached out to his kids on many holidays and birthdays, but while the kids are still living at home with Kate, he has never heard back from them. He has high hopes that as soon as they are all out of the house and Kate can no longer push her agenda, he can begin to rebuild a relationship,” the source shared, adding, “He realizes it will take time, but he will do everything to make up for lost years together.”

Jon, 46, and Kate, 48, married in 1999, and welcomed twins Mady and Cara, 23, in October 2000. They were joined by their six younger siblings when Kate gave birth to sextuplets in May 2004. The family rocketed to fame on Jon and Kate Plus 8, which ran on TLC from January 2007 through November 2009, when the former couple started their contentious divorce and custody battle. Following the split, the show was retitled to Kate Plus 8, which aired from June 2010 through July 2017.

The former reality star revealed in August when he last spoke to Mady and Cara, as well as four of his six 19-year-old sextuplets.

“I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade. And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Following their divorce, the sextuplets were raised by Kate while daughter Hannah eventually chose to move in with her father ahead of her sophomore year of high school. Jon gained custody of son Collin in 2018 after Kate sent him away to a school for children with special needs. He blamed the tension between his estranged children on the bad blood between him and his ex-wife, who he claimed did her best to “alienate” the kids against him.

“So until my other kids figure that out … [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can’t do anything else,” Jon claimed, adding he “tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times.”

All six of Jon and Kate’s youngest children graduated from high school in 2023, while Mady and Cara graduated from their respective colleges in New York, Syracuse University and Fordham University. The twins live and work in New York City.

Hannah is now attending the University of Miami while Collin enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Kate currently lives alone in her North Carolina home after Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis left the nest following graduation.