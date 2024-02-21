Jon Gosselin revealed where he currently stands with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, 15 years after they divorced.

“Kate doesn’t care what I do,” Jon, 46, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, February 21. “Kate does what Kate does. Kate only cares about Kate.”

Jon added that he and Kate, 48, are so far removed from each other that he doesn’t allow her to influence any of the decisions he makes in his daily life. “It’s not a problem anymore, I guess,” he continued. “I don’t know. I really don’t know, because I don’t talk to her.”

The former couple tied the knot in 1999, though called it quits a decade later and had a messy divorce. Jon and Kate share twin daughters, Mady and Cara, and sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, Leah, Collin and Hannah..

While Kate was initially awarded custody of all eight of their children, Jon was granted custody of Hannah in May 2018 and of Collin in December 2018.

The DJ seems to have a close bond with both Collin and Hannah, though has admitted to being estranged from his other children. “I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade. And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2023.

Jon then blamed the tension with Kate for his estranged relationship with his children, claiming that she did her best to “alienate” their kids against him. “So, until my other kids figure that out … [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can’t do anything else,” he continued, adding that he “tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times.”

While Jon acknowledged that he may never get to a good spot with Kate, he has made it clear that he’s happy in his current relationship with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo. “I love Stephanie and I have future plans with her, but I want to be in maybe the best shape of my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight during the February interview. “She loves me for who I am, dad bod or whatever.”

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star also added that he has “plans” for his future with Stephanie, 35.

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications

Jon first revealed their romance in August 2023 after they had already been secretly dating for two years. “We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Jon told The U.S. Sun. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”

The pair quickly hit it off and started messaging, and he said that they haven’t “stopped talking” since. They have gone on to share glimpses into their relationship in interviews and on social media. Not only did the pair gush about celebrating Christmas together in 2023, but Jon and Stephanie also documented their most recent New Year’s Eve outing on Instagram.