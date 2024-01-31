Kate Gosselin Walks Dog Around Neighborhood in Rare Sighting Amid Legal Battle With Ex Jon [Photos]
Out and about. Kate Gosselin was photographed walking her dog around her neighborhood in Troutman, North Carolina, in a rare sighting on January 17 amid her legal battle over child support payments with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.
The Kate Plus Date star, 48, was seen battling the 20-degree weather in a pair of gray sweatpants, a black puffer jacket zipped up to her nose, a gray beanie and gloves. She also sported a green fanny pack around her waist. Kate’s large, fluffy white pup stayed close by her side as they walked down a quiet street near her waterfront home, which she purchased in 2018.
Keep scrolling to see the rare photos of Kate.
