Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she deleted her public Instagram account because she wants to live a more private life after shooting to stardom following her release from prison in December 2023.

The Louisiana native, 32, took to TikTok on Thursday, March 14, to explain why she recently deleted her Instagram account. Gypsy then made a new account, which she set private.

“I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media,” she explained in the video. “Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is. I thought that once I got out of prison I’d come out and I’d enjoy social media like the next person, taking selfies and just acting goofy. It’s the simple stuff in life, right?”

While many people assumed that Gypsy only temporarily deactivated her public account, she explained that she permanently deleted it after “a really good conversation” with her father.

“He gave me some guidance that I feel like I really need it. And that guidance was to show me that real life is something you can touch, something you can feel,” she told her viewers. “People you can actually hug.”

Gypsy added that she doesn’t “want to live [her] life under a microscope” because “public scrutiny” is so bad. “I created my private Instagram. And I got it verified,” she continued. “And I had no trouble or doubts of deleting that public one.”

After noting that many people wondered how she could give up having 7.8 million Instagram followers, Gypsy insisted that she doesn’t “give a ‘F’ about a following.”

Not only did Gypsy delete her Instagram, but she seemed to deactivate her TikTok account shortly after posting the video.

Fans first noticed that Gypsy took down her Instagram account on March 10. Shortly after she disappeared from the social media platform, many fans became concerned about the public figure. “WHAT HAPPENED TO HER INSTA SHE WAS MY FAV,” one fan wrote on her husband Ryan Scott Anderson‘s account, while another commented, “What’s going on with Gypsy’s account? Is it deactivated or something???”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy is best known for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She committed the crime with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn so that Gypsy could escape the alleged abuse from Dee Dee, who likely suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). Throughout Gypsy’s childhood, Dee Dee lied to her daughter about her age and claimed she had various medical issues that she didn’t have.

Her story became popular within the media, and fans wanted to get to know Gypsy when she was released from prison after serving eight years out of a 10-year sentence. While Gypsy no longer plans to connect with fans on social media, people can continue catching up with her in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries that’s a follow-up to the network’s 2024 docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.