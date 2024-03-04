Gypsy Rose Blanchard Seemingly Shuts Down Divorce Rumors

It’s ~forever after all~ for this couple! Gypsy Rose Blanchard seemingly shut down rumors that she and Ryan Scott Anderson are getting a divorce by sharing a sweet photo with her husband on social media.

Gypsy, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 3, to share a photo of herself and Ryan, 37, staring lovingly into each other’s eyes as they rested their hands on each other and stood in front of a framed Bible verse about love being “patient” and “kind.” The Louisiana native set the photo to the love song “Forever After All” by Luke Combs. In the caption, Gypsy simply tagged Ryan and added a pink heart emoji.

Many fans in the comments took the photo as Gypsy’s response to recent rumors that she and Ryan were divorcing after two years of marriage. While it’s unclear where the rumor originated, the couple’s comment sections have been filled with followers asking if they were getting divorced.

“She had to clear up the allegations,” one user wrote, while another added, “Now who tf said they were getting divorced?”

“Since when did we think they were divorced?” a third person commented.

Gypsy seemed to further address the speculation by sharing a selfie on Monday, March 4, in which she wore a gold necklace featuring her and Ryan’s initials.

Ryan, a teacher from Louisiana, met Gypsy when he wrote a letter to her while she was in prison for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. Gypsy found a connection with him because he was from her home state.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting that she was “all alone” in prison at the time.

Gypsy and Ryan’s friendship turned into something more, and they tied the knot while she was behind bars in June 2022. The couple briefly split in November 2022, with Gypsy sending a letter to her family to reveal she was having the marriage annulled.

“It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan,” the letter read. “My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

However, Gypsy later confirmed in April 2023 that she and Ryan were still together. The educator picked Gypsy up when she was released from prison early on parole in December 2023, and she moved in with him.

In addition to the recent divorce rumors, fans began to speculate that Gypsy is pregnant after she and her husband were seen at a hospital on February 24. Days later, Ryan posted a family photo in which he rested his hand on her stomach, further fueling the rumors. However, both Ryan and Gypsy said in January that they weren’t quite ready for kids yet.

“We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet,” Gypsy said. “My life is a little hectic right now. So, we’re just trying to take it day by day. We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”