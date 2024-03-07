Barbie girl! Gypsy Rose Blanchard flaunted her “comeback kid era” in a tank top and tiny pink shorts as she debuted blonde locks on Instagram.

Gypsy, 32, shared a selfie video on Thursday, March 7, in which she angled the camera toward her outfit — a tight white tank top tucked into light pink cutoff shorts and white and pink sneakers. She then brought the camera back to her face to show off her heavily highlighted blonde hair and rosy makeup look, flashing a confident smile. Gypsy set the short clip to Ava Max’s song “Not Your Barbie Girl” and added her name as a hashtag in the caption.

“Bring back the comeback kid era,” she wrote over the video in pink text. Fans couldn’t get enough of the post, gushing over Gypsy in the comments.

“She eating us up she serving face and boddyyy,” one user wrote.

“Yassss served jail and now serving bodyyyy,” another fan added, while a third person joked, “ATE THIS NEW LOOK UP!”

Gypsy has been in the spotlight since her early release from prison on December 28, 2023, after she served roughly eight years for her involvement in the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. She settled right into freedom, moving in with husband Ryan Anderson — whom she married while behind bars in June 2022 — in their shared home state of Louisiana and building her presence on social media.

Additionally, days after her release, Gypsy told her story in Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard docuseries and her eBook Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom. She gave a candid retelling of her childhood with her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused Dee Dee to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s various medical conditions. Gypsy was kept isolated from her family and community and experienced alleged physical abuse from her mom, as well as unnecessary medical treatments.

Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in 2016 after she and then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn plotted and went through with killing Dee Dee in 2015. Nick, 34, was also charged and later found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018. He was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole in 2019.

In addition to keeping fans updated on her life after prison — which has included getting her first tattoo, adopting a puppy and making family plans with her husband — Gypsy has used her social media platforms to advocate for fellow victims of MSP.

“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” she told People before her prison release. “And that is what I’m trying to do.”