Starting fresh? Gypsy Rose Blanchard sent fans into a flurry of confusion when her social media accounts mysteriously disappeared and were seemingly replaced by a private Instagram page.

Gypsy, 32, appeared to delete her verified Instagram (@gypsyrose_a_blanchard) and X (@gypsyrose_b) accounts — which both amassed millions of followers after her early release from prison on parole in December 2023 — on Sunday, March 10.

Meanwhile, a different verified Instagram account with the username @gyp_anderson appeared with private mode turned on. The account’s bio featured Gypsy’s married name, Gypsy-Rose Anderson, as well as the phrase, “Loved for who I am.” The bio also included a link to a verified Facebook page with the same details.

Gypsy’s original verified TikTok account (@gypsyroseblanchard727) is still active. The most recent video, posted on Monday, March 11, shows the Louisiana native going bowling for the first time.

Gypsy’s husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, still has an active verified Instagram page. Many fans took to the comments of his most recent post, a photo of himself and Gypsy, to ask what happened to her accounts.

“WHAT HAPPENED TO HER INSTA SHE WAS MY FAV,” one fan wrote, while another user commented, “What’s going on with Gypsy’s account? Is it deactivated or something???”

“What happened to Gypsy’s account??? We miss her, that beautiful lady!!!” a third person added.

Some fans speculated that Gypsy decided to take a social media break and showed their support. “Tell your wife that we miss her and love her but her stepping away from social media is ABSOLUTELY what’s best for her. send love y’all’s way,” one user commented.

In the days leading up to Gypsy deleting her accounts, she shared a handful of new posts, including one photo with Ryan, 37, and a video showing off her new blonde hair.

It’s possible that Gypsy’s decision to switch to a private Instagram page had to do with the recent rumors surrounding her and Ryan, whom she married while behind bars in July 2022. Commenters have speculated the two are getting divorced, although it’s unclear where the rumor began.

Additionally, some have wondered if Gypsy and Ryan are expecting their first child after the former inmate was seen at a Louisiana hospital on February 24. Ryan further fueled the pregnancy rumors when he shared a close-up photo of his arm resting on Gypsy’s stomach while cuddling with her and their puppy, Pixie. “Me and my little family cuddling together,” he wrote in the caption.

Gypsy’s fame has been controversial, as she became known for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. She and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn committed the crime so Gypsy could escape the alleged abuse she experienced from Dee Dee, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). The mental disorder caused Dee Dee to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her various medical issues.

After serving roughly eight years out of a 10-year sentence in prison, Gypsy was released early on parole and shared her story in a Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The network revealed in February that the docuseries will have a follow-up that will explore Gypsy’s life after prison.