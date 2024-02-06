Gypsy Rose Blanchard isn’t done sharing her story. Following the success of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she is set to star in a new project following her prison release.

The network revealed on Tuesday, February 6, that the upcoming show will explore Gypsy’s life after prison. Fans will likely have to wait a while for the new show, as the docuseries doesn’t currently have a title or premiere date.

“Millions have followed Gypsy’s story and are invested in seeing what is in store for her next,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN, announced in a press release. “After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time, we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be.”

The new docuseries comes after Gypsy, 32, appeared in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premiered in January 2024 on Lifetime.

Gypsy was released from prison after she served eight years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. After the matriarch spent years forcing Gypsy to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures, she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, orchestrated a scheme to kill Dee Dee in 2015. It was eventually concluded that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a condition defined as “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick,” according to The Cleveland Clinic.

The Louisiana native was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in 2016, and was released early on early parole on December 28, 2023. Meanwhile, Nicholas, 34, was ordered to serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

In January, Gypsy explained it was important for her to share her own story because other portrayals in pop culture weren’t always accurate. “I wanted to put out something that was the truth,” she said during a press conference for her first Lifetime docuseries. “So much of what has already been put out there was either by people that honestly … they just didn’t know the ins and outs of my case or my life.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

After she said that she’s the best “source” to recount what happened, Gypsy noted that other depictions of her story didn’t accurately portray Dee Dee.

“I think people tend to forget that my mom, or at least maybe they don’t even know, that the reason why she was able to snowblind the doctor so much, and the community, is because she was so friendly,” she explained. “So in the shows, they’re portraying her as like mean all the time. And that’s not how she was.”

Gypsy added that Dee Dee could be “very charming” and “very relatable,” adding that she loved to give hugs and enjoyed cooking for others. “Her personality was bubbly and friendly to the outside world,” she shared. “And then what you see behind closed doors is her hitting me, calling me names and the abuse.”