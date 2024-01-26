Immediately following her early release from prison on parole in December 2023, Gypsy Rose Blanchard moved in with husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married while behind bars in July 2022. One month later, she’s loving the wife life and isn’t afraid to show it on social media, despite critics trying to tear her relationship down.

“I’m a newlywed. I’m newly married and I just came out, so I’m living my best married life with my husband,” Gypsy, 32, said in a preview of her 20/20 appearance shared by Rolling Stone on Friday, January 26. “I don’t think that’s any different than any other wife would.”

Gypsy served eight years out of a 10-year sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for her involvement in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. During her time behind bars, she met Ryan, 37, a special education teacher from Louisiana. He was one of dozens of men to send her a letter, but he stood out to Gypsy because of their common roots.

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’ So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight on January 5. “And of course more than friends, and then now we’re married.”

Ryan was there to take Gypsy home upon her release from prison on December 28, 2023. After spending time with her father, stepmom and half siblings, the couple headed back to Louisiana to start their life together. Gypsy hasn’t been shy about publicly declaring her love for her husband — even when it was a little TMI.

“I love you, and you love me,” she commented to Ryan on Instagram on January 3 as people criticized their relationship. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy’s candid response to haters went viral, but it didn’t stop her from staying honest. Days later, she opened up about consummating their marriage on the night of her release during their joint appearance on “The Viall Files.”

“I was so nervous,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What happens if he doesn’t like the way I look?’ Or I’m nervous about just being naked too. I have scars on my body and so, in prison, it’s not like he got to see me before he married me. They say you have to drink the milk before you buy the cow and that didn’t happen for us. I was extremely nervous but then within 10 minutes I was like, ‘OK, this is happening,’ and I felt totally comfortable and safe.”

Though the couple has plans to expand their family with kids someday, they’ve started by adopting a four-legged friend. Gypsy revealed on Tuesday, January 23, that she and Ryan added a puppy to their brood.

“I want to introduce you guys to someone very special,” she shared on Instagram. “This is Pixie. She is an 8-week-old baby Malchi puppy. She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten. … Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we can both kind of have to take care of and have as an addition to the family. We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was the next best thing.”