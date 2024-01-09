After telling fans that Ryan Scott Anderson’s “D is fire,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up further about her sex life with her husband on the “Viall Files” podcast. The Louisiana native detailed the first night she spent with Ryan after she was released from prison on December 28, 2023.

“My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally,” Gypsy revealed on the podcast’s Monday, January 8 episode. “We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife. [We] got to consummate our marriage, which was great.”

Gypsy, 32, married Ryan, 37, in July 2022. She was serving a prison sentence for second-degree murder at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri when they tied the knot. It was 17 months before the couple had a chance to officially consummate their relationship.

gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

“I was so nervous,” Gypsy admitted. “I’m like, ‘What happens if he doesn’t like the way I look?’ Or I’m nervous about just being naked too. I have scars on my body and so, in prison, it’s not like he got to see me before he married me. They say you have to drink the milk before you buy the cow and that didn’t happen for us. I was extremely nervous but then within 10 minutes I was like, ‘OK, this is happening,’ and I felt totally comfortable and safe.”

She added that her first night with Ryan was “sweet” and lived up to her expectations.

The confession came after Gypsy commented on her husband’s manhood in a post on Instagram. She jumped to his defense when haters started criticizing him on the social media platform.

“I love you, and you love me,” she wrote. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire.”

Gypsy recently opened up about her relationship with Ryan, as well as her time in prison for her involvement in her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard’s, June 2015 murder, in Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard docuseries. In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to kill Dee Dee with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. She was granted parole and released early two years before the end of her sentence.

Now, Gypsy is looking forward to the future with her husband, who she plans to have kids with one day. “I don’t have any reservations,” she admitted in a recent interview. “We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet.”