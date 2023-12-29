A year and a half after marrying Ryan Scott Anderson while still behind bars in Missouri, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Thursday, December 28, and is ready to start their new life and husband and wife – which also includes having children.

“We’re in love,” ​Blanchard, 32, told People in an interview published on Friday, December 29. However, “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around. And that’s going to be a really hard conversation.”

Blanchard pled guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 for her role in 2015 for the killing of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her mother had kept ​Blanchard in a juvenile state, claiming she had leukemia and numerous other ailments of which she was not afflicted.

Blanchard was also confined to a wheelchair and feeding tube despite being otherwise healthy, later determined to a be a victim of ​Munchausen ​syndrome by proxy, a mental illness and a form of child abuse where “the caretaker of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick,” according to Medline Plus.

Despite her ordeal, which gained worldwide attention, Blanchard says she could never do to her children what her mother did to her.

“Whenever someone says, ‘Do you think that because of what you went through, you’re going to do that to your kids?’ I say, ‘You know what? Absolutely not.'” Blanchard told the publication, as she’s spent years in therapy dealing with what she went though. “I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that,” she added.

Blanchard’s story will be retold in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a six-hour Lifetime special, featuring interviews from prison that premieres on January 5, 2024. Her ordeal was also the subject of a 2017 HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest.

The Louisiana native was 23 years old when she went to prison after convincing then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to stab Dee Dee to death while she slept. Blanchard later met Ryan after he began corresponding to her in prison in 2020 and the romance developed from there.

“Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I’ve ever met, and the most patient,” she told People. “God knows, he’s so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful.”