Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have added a new addition to their family. The couple adopted a puppy and Gypsy debuted the pet in an Instagram video on Tuesday, January 23.

“I want to introduce you guys to someone very special,” Gypsy, 32, gushed. “This is Pixie. She is an 8-week-old baby puppy. She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten.”

The Louisiana native shared a photo of the first night she took Pixie home and revealed how the pup is already taking over the house. “This is her sleeping in her little bed,” she pointed out. “We went to PetSmart and bought everything she could possibly need and by the end of the night … [she]’s sprawled out on my side of the bed like she owns it.”

Even though Pixie took over her spot in bed, Gypsy still called her new pet “such a sweetheart” and explained why she and Ryan, 37, decided to adopt her.

“Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we can both kind of have to take care of and have as an addition to the family,” she revealed. “We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was the next best thing.”

The couple previously spoke about their plans for starting a family one day. “I don’t have any reservations [about having kids],” Gypsy shared on January 5. “We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet. My life is a little hectic right now. So, we’re just trying to take it day by day. We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”

Gypsy and Ryan got married in July 2022 while she was serving a prison sentence for second-degree murder in Missouri. Her prison sentence came following the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. In 2015, Gypsy recruited her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome and had allegedly abused Gypsy for years. Gypsy spent nearly eight years of her 10-year sentence behind bars before she was released on parole in December 2023.

Babies seemed to be on Gypsy’s brain after her prison release, as Ryan revealed that his wife wanted to buy baby clothes during their first shopping trip together.

“I had to get the outfit for just in case later down the road,” Gypsy told reporters at a press conference on January 9. Ryan added, “When we walked through that section, I was like, ‘Keep walking, keep walking.’ We’re not there [yet].”