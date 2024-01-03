Gypsy Rose Blanchard jumped in to defend her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, when he received an influx of negative comments on Instagram after her release from prison.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters,” Gypsy, 32, wrote in the comments section of Ryan’s post from November. “I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire. Happy wife happy life.”

Ryan, 37, replied to his wife’s comment, writing, “Who said I give a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha … now come get it Baby.”

Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in July 2022, while she was serving prison time at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She was released on parole on December 28.

Dee Dee was killed in 2015 by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. After years of abuse at the hands of her mother, Gypsy conspired with Nick to have Dee Dee killed and was hiding in a bathroom while he stabbed her to death. Before Dee Dee’s death, Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome, with Dee Dee claiming her daughter suffered from various medical conditions and even giving her medications to mimic the symptoms of those diseases.

Gypsy will be telling her story from behind bars in the upcoming Lifetime special The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. In addition to opening up about her childhood and Dee Dee’s death, the convicted felon will also speak about her and Ryan’s love story for the first time.

Ahead of the special, Gypsy admitted that married life outside of prison will take some getting used to. “I’ve never lived with a man,” she told People. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

Dee Dee separated from Gypsy’s dad, Rod Blanchard, before Gypsy was born. Although Gypsy had a relationship with Rod when she was a child, they became estranged as Dee Dee became more controlling of her daughter’s life.

“I just didn’t think he would care because my mother had created that distance there and would say so many bad things about him behind his back,” Gypsy said in a December interview. “And to me, just [filling] my head with stories that were troubling, and I felt like he was not a source to go to. Not that I even knew his phone number because I didn’t know his address. So that never crossed my mind. It was kind of like, ‘I’m not going to reach out to him because why would he care?’”

Rod and Gypsy reconnected while she was in prison. “She’ll always have a home here,” he said in 2017. “We’ll put her on the right path.”