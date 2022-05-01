Gwen Stefani and Ex Gavin Rossdale Seemingly Ignore Each Other at Son Zuma’s Baseball Game

Friendly exes … or not? Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale seemingly avoided each other while attending son Zuma’s baseball game over the weekend.

The pair were spotted at a Los Angeles baseball field on Saturday, April 30, but remained on opposite sides of the ballpark throughout the game.

The No Doubt singer, 52, was spotted in a monochrome white outfit rocking a Maui and Sons long sleeve T-shirt and ripped white denim jeans and a pair of matching white sunglasses. The Bush rocker, 56, was riding solo in khakis and a plain white T-shirt.

This is not the first time the former couple – who share sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 – have been spotted giving each other the cold shoulder in recent months.

On March 6, Gwen and the British musician hit up another of Zuma’s baseball games where they again kept their distance from each other. Gwen’s husband, Blake Shelton, who often accompanies her at her children’s sporting events, was absent for both run-ins.

Though the exes may prefer to avoid each other in public, there’s no awkwardness between “Boys ‘Round Here” crooner, 45, and Gavin. “They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” a source previously told In Touch. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source added. “They’re not buddies.”

Gwen and Gavin split in 2015 after nearly 14 years of marriage, and Gavin once called his divorce “one of the most painful things you can go through,” while Gwen said she felt like a “failure.”

The “Sweet Escape” songstress and her country singer husband started dating shortly after she filed for divorce and after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert in 2015. The couple met when they both starred as judges on The Voice. Blake proposed to Gwen in October 2020 after nearly five years together. The two wed in an intimate at-home ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.

Gwen once gushed over the “God’s Country” crooner’s bond with her kiddos. “He is a good dad,” she said on the Today show in September 2019. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

