God gave him Gwen! Blake Shelton gushed about his relationship with wife and pop icon Gwen Stefani during the March 21 episode of Good Dish.

The Voice coach, 45, revealed how he and Gwen, 52, “found each other at a very low point in each other’s lives.”

“I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” the country star said. “It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.”

The pair first met when the “Hollaback Girl” joined The Voice cast as a coach during its ninth season back in 2014. The following year, the cohosts were both going through their separate divorces. Gwen was separating from her then-husband Gavin Rossdale and Blake was going through a divorce with his then-wife and country superstar Miranda Lambert.

The “Boys ‘Round Here” singer shared how Gwen helped him through his divorce during a June 2018 interview on the Today show.

“When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating,” he said. “It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in July 2021 during an intimate wedding ceremony located on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch where he built the wedding chapel on his property for the big day. The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the wedding and was the only Voice member to attend.

An insider exclusively told In Touch that their wedding was just as perfect as their relationship. “Everything was perfect, the weather, the chapel, her kids, her parents and Blake’s family, the perfect sunset — it was straight out of a fairytale,” the source said.

Since saying “I Do,” Gwen frequently visits Oklahoma to get away from the Los Angeles lifestyle.

“She loves the freedom and being able to just kind of let your guard down and not have to stress about where the paparazzi’s hiding today and dumb things like that,” Blake said.

While their love continues to blossom, so do Blake’s acres of land. Gwen’s love of flowers led the couple to plant literal acres of it!

“Any kind of flower you can think of whether it’s gardenias, sunflowers or bulbs — all that stuff,” Blake said. “She loves experimenting with it and cutting them when they grow — that’s her other music in her life.”

Just when it seems like these two can’t get any cuter, they prove us wrong!