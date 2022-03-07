Amicable Coparents? Gwen Stefani and Ex Gavin Rossdale Keep Their Distance at Son Zuma’s Baseball Game

Amicable coparents? Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale seemingly kept their distance from one another at son Zuma’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 6.

The No Doubt rocker, 52, was photographed wearing a colorful jacket with ripped jeans and Nike sneakers while the British musician, 56, looked casual in camo and Yeezys.

In the past, Gwen’s husband, Blake Shelton, accompanied his leading lady to her children’s sporting events, though it appears he stayed home on this occasion.

Gwen once gushed over the “God’s Country” crooner’s bond with her kiddos. “He is a good dad,” she said on the Today show. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

As for the kids, they are “well-adjusted” to her relationship with Blake, a source exclusively told In Touch. “They feel like they have two dads.”

Luckily, there’s no awkwardness between The Voice judge, 45, and Bush band frontman. “They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” a separate insider previously told In Touch. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source added. “They’re not buddies.”

Despite the California native moving on with someone new, Gavin admitted he has nothing but love for his former spouse. “I just always want her to be happy,” he exclusively told In Touch in 2019. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” the songwriter joked. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

The duo split in 2015 after 14 years of marriage, and Gavin once called his divorce “one of the most painful things you can go through,” while Gwen said she felt like a “failure.”

However, the dad of three has nothing but positive things to say about her. “We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible,” he said in an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine. “It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It’s one of the greatest gifts, and I’m grateful for her every day.”

