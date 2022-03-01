Country music superstar Blake Shelton has “fallen in love” with wife Gwen Stefani‘s three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. He revealed in a new interview that he was completely on board with raising the boys as if they were his own.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” Blake, 45, shared at the Country Radio Seminar (via People). “And every day, I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

When Blake and Gwen first got together in the fall of 2015, she and Gavin had just split that August. As a result, Blake said that Gwen had reservations that they would have a lasting relationship because of her devotion to being a mom of three. “I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that,” he shared about her short-term view of their romance.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The Voice judge said that his dad set an example for him by raising his older brother as his own, even though his brother came into his life when his brother was still a baby. “He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was a 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad,” Blake explained.

That helped him be able to see himself as a father to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. The boys were all under 10 years old when Blake and Gwen started dating. “The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this,” he shared.”

Blake went on to prove throughout the couple’s romance that he fit in like a natural as a father figure to Gwen’s sons. From taking them four-wheeling on his Oklahoma ranch to attending their soccer games in Los Angeles, he showed how loving and supportive he was as a constant presence in the boys’ lives.

Even at the couple’s July 3, 2021, wedding, Blake showed how thrilled he was to officially have the boys as his stepsons. In a video Gwen shared of the couple seated at their reception dinner, Blake lovingly put his arm around Apollo, pulling him in and giving his brand-new stepson a series of adorable kisses on the cheek as the happy child smiled brightly. Blake was totally meant to be a dad, and is the sweetest stepfather!