Throwback Thursday! Gwen Stefani took a stroll down memory lane as she shared sweet videos from when she said “Yes” to the dress ahead of her July 2021 wedding to Blake Shelton.

“One year ago today,” the “Hollaback Girl” songstress, 52, wrote alongside a cute throwback video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 27, “I tried on wedding dresses to marry Blake Shelton.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The pair tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony on the 45-year-old country star’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. Gwen stole the show in not one but two custom Vera Wang gowns.

“This is insane,” Gwen – who shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – said in the cute black-and-white video, “The second dress we tried on, we were like, ‘That’s the one.’”

“[Gwen] chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back,” the brand shared via Instagram at the time. “The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.”

The No Doubt alum switched up her look for the reception and made an entrance in a “tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.”

“The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple,” the brand added. “They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”

The “Nobody But You” duet singers first met when Gwen joined the cast of The Voice during the competition series’ ninth season in 2014. The following year, while both were going through divorces – Gwen from ex Gavin, 56, and Blake from ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

“I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer said during a March 2022 episode of The Good Dish. “It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.”