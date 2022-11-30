Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ romance rumors are “an HR nightmare,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The talk show is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the relationship speculation, says the insider about the coanchors.

Robach and Holmes, who began sharing a desk during GMA’s third hour in 2020, sparked dating speculation after photos began circulating of the two getting cozy during multiple outings in November.

ABC/Paula Lobo

On November 13, Holmes, 45, could be seen placing his hand on Robach’s backside while she was loading things into a car trunk after they spent a quick getaway together in upstate New York, per Daily Mail. Another snapshot from November 28 showed the pair holding hands in the back of an Uber in New York City.

Neither party has publicly confirmed nor denied dating rumors, and both are still legally married to their respective partners.

Holmes wed his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in March 2010 and they share one child, daughter Sabine.

As for Robach, 49, she and husband Andrew Shue tied the knot in February 2010. They do not have any children together, but the Michigan native shares two daughters, Ava and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Shue and his ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney, have three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

Although Robach nor Shue have publicly commented on their current relationship status, the husband and wife have sparked split speculation in recent months. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Better author was not wearing her wedding ring in several Instagram posts in October and November. The last photo she posted with her spouse was in July 2022. Amid the affair speculation, she has deactivated her account.

She previously spoke about their past marriage struggles after she received her breast cancer diagnosis in 2013.

“This was not something I would wish on anyone’s marriage,” the journalist told People in 2015, admitting that they “threw everything up in the air” and went through a rough patch that lasted for “several months.” Robach underwent bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy in 2013 and has since been cancer free.

After persevering through the difficult time, Robach and Shue’s marriage seemed stronger than ever. “We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about … then we could get through it,” she noted at the time.

Reps for Robach, Holmes and GMA did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.