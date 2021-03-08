Amid the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, some star-studded couples have experienced the nasty side of fame when it comes to public cheating scandals.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a pretty major bout of infidelity amid their ongoing romance. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was nine months pregnant with her and the NBA star’s daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018, news broke that Tristan cheated on Khloé after he appeared to kiss another woman in a New York City club. While the Good American founder forgave her boyfriend, they went through another rough patch months later when news of another cheating scandal surfaced online.

In February 2019, Tristan cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. The aftermath of the basketball player’s infidelity was filmed and showcased during KUWTK season 16, which aired in 2019. “It just sucks it has to be so public … I’m not just a TV show. This is my life,” Khloé said through tears during the reality show. The E! personality kept her distance from her ex for months until they ultimately reconciled in August 2020.

“They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” a source told In Touch in September 2020. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

Khloé made it clear on social media in February 2021 that she wants to keep the scandal in the past. When an Instagram commenter brought up Tristan and Jordyn, the reality star responded and clarified that she has “no ill feelings toward ANYONE,” noting that her “heart carries no hatred at all.”

While some well-known couples — like Khloé and Tristan — were able to get over the cheating, others weren’t so lucky. Professional golfer Tiger Woods and wife Elin Nordegren divorced in 2010 after a huge scandal one year prior that revealed the athlete’s past affairs with multiple women, including a relationship with Rachel Uchitel.

“In hindsight, it’s not how I would change 2009 and how it all came about. It would be having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife,” Tiger said when reflecting on his indiscretions during a 2015 interview with Time. “When it comes down to it, right down to it, it’s just having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife when we were married. Our frustrations would have come out if we had talked about it and been open and honest with each other.”

