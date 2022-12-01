Ready to make it official. Good Morning America coanchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren’t planning on keeping their romance private, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Amy and T.J. will be making it official,” the insider reveals. “They’re not hiding it because it’s no longer a secret and they weren’t cheating on their spouses.”

Speculation that Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, are romantically involved began when photos of the pair appearing cozy started to spread online on Wednesday, November 30. In one snap taken on November 13 shared by Daily Mail, T.J. was seen grabbing Amy’s behind as they went on a trip together in upstate New York. Later that month, the duo were seen holding hands while riding in an Uber around New York City on November 28.

At the time the photos were taken, both Amy and T.J. were believed to still be with their spouses. The Better author married Andrew Shue in 2010, while the former CNN reporter tied the knot with Marilee Fiebig that same year.

Shortly after the romance rumors circulated, multiple sources told In Touch that the GMA coanchors are dating. Amid the scandal, the network is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” their relationship, which one insider called “an HR nightmare.”

A separate source further tells In Touch that colleagues on the Good Morning America set were not aware of any blossoming romance between the coanchors, estimating that only close friends may have known.

“It definitely wasn’t common knowledge,” the source tells In Touch. “They were super tight-lipped at work until they notified the upper brass and of course, it became headline news.”

While neither Amy nor T.J. has yet to address their alleged romance, they both appeared on the Thursday, December 1, episode of GMA.

Meanwhile, Amy and Andrew, 55, have also not publicly commented on their relationship status. However, she previously sparked split rumors in October and November by posting photos without her wedding ring on Instagram. Andrew furthered speculation that they called it quits by removing all photos of Amy from his Instagram page shortly after the pictures of Amy and T.J. were released.

Amy has worked as a news anchor for GMA since 2014, while T.J. began working directly with her during the show’s third hour in 2020.

Both the 20/20 anchor and Arkansas native have hinted at problems in their marriages in the past.

In March 2020, T.J. joked that Marilee had “plenty of reasons” to “leave” him in an Instagram post celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Good Morning America

Meanwhile, Amy previously spoke about how her breast cancer diagnosis in 2013 created a strain on her marriage.

“This was not something I would wish on anyone’s marriage,” she told People in 2015, admitting that she and Andrew went through a rough patch that lasted for “several months.” The journalist underwent a bilateral mastectomy and had six months of chemotherapy in 2013. She has since been cancer free.

Despite the rough patch, Amy and Andrew worked out their marriage and seemingly came out of the situation stronger than ever. “We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about … then we could get through it,” she said at the time.