Glee creator Ryan Murphy responded after Naya Rivera‘s father accused him of not following through on promises he made after her death.

“Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child, Josey, through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” he tweeted on Tuesday, March 9, after hearing George Rivera‘s claims. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

George responded to a fan’s tweet on Tuesday from July that said she had “so much respect” for the Fox show’s creators Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan after they issued a heartfelt statement about the late actress.

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do!!! George tweeted. “I’m about to blow up this story and make sure he knows that I know … ”

In a follow-up tweet, George added, “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’ … vocalize a good game, but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses … even in an unexplainable tragedy … ”

George appeared to be referencing 55-year-old Murphy’s promise to set up a college fund for Rivera and Ryan Dorsey‘s son, Josey Dorsey, as he responded “Hahaaaa” to a fan who asked, “Did they never open the trust fund for Josey? Omg.”

“Broken Promises ….. fake outrage .…. hollow gestures ….. no phone call,” he added.

The Step Up actress tragically passed away in July 2020 after she went missing in Lake Piru, located in California, during a day out with Josey. Her body was found nearly five days after she was declared a missing person. The mother-son duo went boating together, but he was later found alone in the vessel they rented.

“[Josey] and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya,” Sheriff Ayub from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed during a press conference at the time.

“He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water. She mustered enough energy to get her son onto the boat but wasn’t able to get herself.”

Following Rivera’s disappearance, a source told In Touch her family was “completely devastated” and “feels like they’re living in a bad dream.”