Naya Rivera Buried at Famous Hollywood Cemetery Where Nipsey Hussle and Paul Walker Were Laid to Rest

Rest in peace. Naya Rivera was buried in a private service at the famous Hollywood Hills cemetery, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, on July 24, according to her death certificate obtained by In Touch. The Glee star was laid to rest near celebrities such as Nipsey Hussle and Paul Walker. The Blast was first to report the news.

The actress, 33, was confirmed dead on July 13, nearly one week after she went missing during a boating trip on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shared with ex Ryan Dorsey. Four hours after she rented a pontoon boat for the day on July 8, the vehicle “was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the child alone and asleep onboard,” according to Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. “Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.”

Shutterstock

Soon after the child was discovered, a rescue mission for the actress began using “personnel, along with a helicopter, boat crews, divers and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Buschow said. The following day, their search efforts were changed to a recovery mission. “Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.”

On July 13, Rivera’s body was discovered by law enforcement. “She was found in a northeastern portion of the lake, near the surface of the water,” Sheriff Ayub, a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department official, said during a press conference. “The depth of the water in that area is between 35 and 60 feet deep and there’s heavy brush and trees along the lake bed there.” Her cause of death was determined to be an accidental drowning, according to the coroner’s report.

In the wake of her sudden passing, Rivera’s family is “completely devastated,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “That little boy worshipped his mom, he loved her so much,” the insider shared. “The thought of him waiting for his mom to get back into the boat, or what he may have witnessed is simply terrifying. Josey is still asking for his mommy.”

Our thoughts go out to the Rivera family.