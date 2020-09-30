Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, got candid on social media about how he and their son, Josey Dorsey, are doing — two months after the Glee actress‘ death.

“I probably lost a little over 20 pounds. I don’t get good sleep. I’m sad every day,” the actor, 37, shared in an emotional Instagram video on Tuesday, September 29. “I wake up, I go to sleep sad every night, staring at the ceiling. I’m staring at the wall and I think to myself, how lucky I am to still have my mom and to have her help out in my life still. And then I think about how [Josey] won’t have that same opportunity in his future.”

Dorsey was recently photographed with Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, and seemingly addressed the “nonsense” rumors surrounding them.

“It’s truly sad that this is the world that we live in, where people were raised to think it’s OK to just spew hatred in general,” he said, adding, “Especially when you make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you never has to go through.”

The photographs published earlier this month showed the Ray Donovan star’s former sister-in-law helping him move out of his L.A. home, sparking speculation they were living together.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“He asked me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever’ because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom,” the Dorsey clarified, referring to Naya’s sister. “Because you’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. And, um, you deal with it every hour of every day for 80 plus days now.” He noted that although their living arrangement is “temporary,” he couldn’t deny his son’s request.

Nickayla also spoke out about the photos, saying “the only thing that is important is my friends and family,” and that she’s “not concerned with the way things look.”

Dorsey was married to the Step Up: High Water star from 2014 to 2018. On July 13, Naya was pronounced dead after she went missing in Lake Piru, located in Ventura County, California, nearly five days after she was declared a missing person. She was 33.