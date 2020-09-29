Speaking out. Naya Rivera‘s sister, Nickayla Rivera, asked for “compassion” amid reports she moved in with the late actress’ ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” the 26-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story, referring to Josey Dorsey. “I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each antagonizing moment we all endure. What matters most, I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment of life for granted.” She added, “I hope you all can do the same.”

Courtesy of Nickayla Rivera/Instagram

Nickayla’s message came hours after the Daily Mail published photos of her and Ryan seemingly moving in to a three-bedroom house together to care for Josey. A source told Entertainment Tonight the pair want to provide stability and to keep “things consistent” for the 5-year-old.

“They simply share the same goal — to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya,” the source said. “They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”

On July 13, Naya was pronounced dead after she went missing in Lake Piru, located in Ventura County, California, nearly five days after she was declared a missing person. The former Glee star and her son decided to have a day out on the water, but he was later found alone in the boat they had rented.

“[Josey] and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya,” Sheriff Ayub from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed during a press conference. “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.” The officer continued, “She mustered enough energy to get her son onto the boat but wasn’t able to get herself.”

In Touch reached out to Ryan but did not hear back at the time of publication.