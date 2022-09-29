Exclusive Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Reveals If She’s ‘Open’ to Daughter Sophia Getting a Tattoo and More Piercings

She’s a cool mom. Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has to make tough decisions when it comes to parenting her daughter, Sophia, and reveals she is “not open” to her getting a tattoo, during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“Sophia has been asking about tattoos and I do not have them. I’m not saying anything bad about tattoos. My friends have them. People have them,” the former MTV star says, adding that she’s not into skin ink. “Sophia has definitely been making me try to try to make me go into tattoo parlors lately and I have no idea what that’s about.

Fans met Sophia, 13, during her birth on 16 and Pregnant season 1. Farrah shares her only child with late boyfriend Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident in 2008. Farrah, 31, still honors her ex via Instagram, especially on the anniversary of his passing.

“I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others,” Farrah wrote via Instagram in December 2021.

As for Farrah and Sophia, the mother-daughter duo undoubtedly has a special bond, as they encourage each other to express themselves freely. Farrah took Sophia to get her septum pierced for her 13th birthday in February, which she received major backlash from online critics. Although the New York Times best-selling author is often judged by her parenting style, that doesn’t stop her from enjoying parenthood.

“Sophia did nothing wrong and I’m happy that Sophia has her nose piercing and she’s definitely taken over the internet with it. There’s been a lot of other 13-year-olds getting nose piercings,” Farrah explains, noting that her main priority was making sure she got the piercing done safely and professionally.

“Some of Sophia’s friends were not lucky enough to have a mom to go with them and they did do their nose piercing at home and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s scary,” she continues. “If it’s not permanent and if it’s legal, I support it and I would be there. Sophia has her cousins getting nose piercing now. Like there’s just nose piercings everywhere.”

However, there is a temporary hold on the teen’s privilege to get another piercing, as she recently lost her birth certificate. The two reside in California, which permits minors to show a valid birth certificate in order to get a piercing.

Shutterstock, @CelebCandidly/MEGA

“Right now, Sophia’s on house arrest since she doesn’t know where her birth certificate is,” Farrah says jokingly. “No more piercings, not likely to get tattoos.”