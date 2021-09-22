This is not a drill: Farrah Abraham is coming back to MTV! The former reality star will be appearing on a Teen Mom spinoff series four years after her departure from the franchise.

Fans can expect to see several of their favorite cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant on the new series, a source close to production told People in a report published on Wednesday, September 22.

Presley Ann

Abraham, 30, and other Teen Mom alums will be staying under one roof at a resort for an “undesignated period of time.”

A rep for MTV did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, the former 16 & Pregnant star was spotted shooting some scenes for the show in a new photo obtained by the outlet.

The news of Abraham’s return may come as a surprise after her tumultuous exit from Teen Mom OG in 2017 after appearing in all seven seasons of the show since its 2009 debut.

While announcing news of her exit in a lengthy public statement on social media, she claimed the network fired her because of her work in adult entertainment.

Abraham released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014, having also since done webcam shows and sex toy endorsements.

At the time of her firing, the mother of 12-year-old Sophia appeared to be accepting of her circumstances. “Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different fields and scale them,” Abraham wrote via Instagram.

Later on, she sued MTV’s parent company Viacom for $5 million in February 2018. She later explained in another social media post that Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract, before ultimately reaching a settlement with Viacom in March 2018.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Fans are speculating that Abraham will be appearing on the same spinoff as Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones following their recent filming drama.

In June 2020, Abraham told In Touch exclusively that despite her past tension with the network, she would “be open” to reuniting with her fellow Teen Mom stars.

“It’s been a long journey to get back in a positive place,” the My Teenage Dream Ended author explained. “I have my own focus, my own future,” she exclusively told In Touch. “I think that’s more understanding now. And again, it took conversations on the back end and I can only imagine from a front end of talent, what the conversations would be totally different now.”