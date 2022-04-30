Changing it up! Farrah Abraham debuted new butt injections after a trip to her plastic surgeon’s office in Beverly Hills on Friday, April 30.

The reality personality, 30, shared a clip showcasing her bare bum in a white robe as she got butt injections to celebrate Mother’s Day. “Mother’s day laughs brought to you by laughing gas,” she joked. In another clip, Farrah displayed her surgeon tending to her newly injected behind as she told her followers, “It’s in there. I’m so excited moms, check it out.” Also opting for facial fillers, the My Teenage Dream Ended author concluded her mommy makeover with injections around her jawline.

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

The MTV star has changed her appearance a few times since she first appeared on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant and the Teen Mom OG alum is open with her followers on her plastic surgery journey. In the past, Farrah has detailed experiences with rhinoplasty, chin implants, and several breast augmentations. In 2017, she recapped a vaginal rejuvenation surgery which she hoped would restore it to her pre-birth state.

However, things took a turn in April 2018 when Farrah faced major mom-shaming after she shared a video of herself getting butt injections as her then-9-year-old daughter, Sophia, recorded the procedure.

“You’re a wacko, why is your daughter filming it?” asked one upset Instagram commenter. “Soon it’ll be Sophia herself. What kind of a mom are you? If I would be in the US, I would have called children services already on you,” said another.

Ready with her clap back, Farrah responded, “This is non-invasive just like blood work or getting shots.” She added, “Our children are curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics and health.”

No stranger to public backlash, more recently, she faced major controversy for allowing Sophia to pierce her septum on her 13th birthday.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” she explained to TMZ in February 2022. “So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too.”