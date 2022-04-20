Love her or hate her, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham knows how to make headlines – and they are often about her parenting choices.

Fans were first introduced to Farrah in 2009 when she was pregnant with daughter Sophia and cast in a season 1 episode of 16 & Pregnant. Farrah’s ex-boyfriend and Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident on December 28, 2008, leaving the 17-year-old Nebraska native to care for their infant daughter. Farrah went on to star on Teen Mom – alongside Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood – for seven seasons before being fired in October 2017 for her involvement in the adult film industry. Now, nearly five years later, she’s still facing criticism from mom-shamers that are constantly flooding her Instagram comments.

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Though the former teen mom has no problem making headlines herself – whether for being fired from the MTV reality show or for being arrested after slapping a security guard outside a Los Angeles nightclub – it’s her questionable parenting choices that have mom-shamers constantly flooding her Instagram comments.

In April 2018, mom-shaming against the single mother hit an all-time high after Farrah shared a video of herself getting butt injections as her then-9-year-old daughter filmed the whole thing!

“You’re a wacko, why is your daughter filming it?” asked one outraged Instagram commenter. “Soon it’ll be Sophia herself. What kind of a mom are you? If I would be in the US, I would have called children services already on you,” said another.

Some followers went as far as to call the situation “abuse.” “Erm, I class this as mental abuse. Physical abuse is easy to spot. This poor child is being mentally abused and had nobody around to help or save her. Unfortunately, the damage is happening right before your eyes,” one user wrote. “Kids should be playing with their toys not watching their mum get stuff like this done, so wrong! Nothing healthy about this,” another chimed.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry even said her piece on the matter. “Yet I’m mom-shamed for being on vacation when my kids are with their dads,” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “What kind of s–t.”

Farrah, naturally, had her justification to quiet the haters. “This is non-invasive just like blood work or getting shots,” she explained. “Our children are curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics and health.”

Scroll down to find out why else mom-shamers have come for Farrah Abraham!