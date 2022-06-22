Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham was charged with battery on a peace officer or police officer, In Touch can confirm.

The charge against Farrah, 31, was filed against her on June 2, 2022, according to case information viewed by In Touch. A rep for Farrah did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

While the charge was brought against her recently, it stems from the alleged altercation she had with a security guard outside of the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood on January 16.

The mom of one was previously arrested in a citizen arrest the same day and was later taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department before being a released with a citation at the time.

Sharing several videos of herself in handcuffs and held down by a male security guard on social media, Farrah, for her part, claimed that the “staff” of Grandmaster Recorders “yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me.”

Grandmaster Records did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment at the time.

Alleging that she herself had been “battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah called the restaurant an “unsafe, disturbing environment.”

In the wake of the incident, Farrah’s attorney, Dario C. Gómez said that “no charges had been brought against” her at the time and claimed that Farrah “was the victim in all of this, not only of physical and emotional injury, but also of negligent investigation by security staff at Grandmaster Records and the media at large.”



The Teen Mom: Family Reunion alum also shared a lengthier Instagram post about the incident, writing that “no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, gang up on, set up, recorded and video sold.”

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” Abraham claimed. “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum went on to praise the “Hollywood police for rescuing” her from “being held against her will and being attacked.”

“I couldn’t even use my phone,” Abraham she continued. “I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for [women] to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.”