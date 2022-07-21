Setting the record straight. Farrah Abraham slammed claims that she was clubbing with her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

After being spotted at a club with Sophia, Farrah, 31, explained to TMZ that she took the teen and her friends to an “all ages” concert at The Empire Control Room in Texas on Monday, July 18. She added that she felt more comfortable being at the concert, alluding to the Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred in November 2021.

The Teen Mom alum set the record straight after she was slammed for posting videos from inside of the venue. Critics initially assumed that Sophia was younger than the club’s age limit. Meanwhile, others argued that Sophia was too young to be at the venue regardless of the age requirement.

Farrah insisted that the venue had no age limit and said she took Sophia to the event in order to educate her daughter on how to have a fun and safe time at a concert.

The former reality star enjoyed a night out with Sophia as she continues to deal with legal drama.

Mega Agency

On June 2, Farrah was hit with battery on a peace officer or police officer charges after an alleged altercation she had with a security guard outside of the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood on January 16.

In Touch exclusively confirmed on June 28 that Farrah pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Teen Mom OG alum’s plea was entered during her arraignment on June 23 and a pretrial hearing was set for September 2, according to case information viewed by In Touch.

Farrah was previously arrested in a citizen arrest on the day of the altercation and was later taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. She was later released with a citation.

While sharing several videos of herself in handcuffs and being held down by a male security guard on social media, Farrah claimed that the “staff” of Grandmaster Recorders “yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me.”

Grandmaster Records has not responded to In Touch‘s request for comment at the time.

Farrah is best known for starring on MTV’s Teen Mom, which ran from 2009 until 2012, and its spinoff, Teen Mom OG. While she starred on the spinoff’s first seven seasons, the Nebraska native was fired due to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

She shares Sophia with her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood, who died in December 2008 while Farrah was pregnant. She gave birth to Sophia shortly after in February 2009.