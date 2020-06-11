Faith Stowers called out Jax Taylor for the “terrible things” he’s said and done in the past following Vanderpump Rules firing Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. “I think there are other people [who] should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes,” Stowers said.

“I didn’t even know the depth of the crazy things that they were saying,” the Ex on the Beach alum, 31, said in an upcoming episode of Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast on June 10 about her former costar, 40. “And so like, I got DMs from other shows, from other females on other shows saying that Mr. Taylor had said some crazy things to them that were racial.”

The Michigan native has been a main cast member since season 1 and even went on to do his own spinoff with now-wife Brittany Cartwright. “I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” Stowers explained.

The Challenge alum added she thinks the longtime SURver “gets a pat on the back a lot.” Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, — who are also VPR vets from season 1 — were fired by Bravo on June 9 following Stowers accusing them of racial behavior toward her following her affair with Taylor in season 4. The military vet, who is the only black cast member to ever appear on VPR, said the ladies called her hair “nappy” and reported her to law enforcement for a crime she was not involved in.

Schroeder and Doute issued apologies via Instagram on June 7. In the aftermath, the podcast host’s show, “Straight Up With Stassi,” was pulled from all streaming platforms and she lost multiple partnerships and advertising deals. As for Boyens and Caprioni, they were also terminated after offensive and racist tweets from 2012 started circulating online.

VPR lost four cast members, and Stowers isn’t the only one calling for Taylor to also be let go. Billie Lee also took to Twitter and wrote, “[Bravo], what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #CancelJaxTaylor.”

This is not the first time Lee called out Taylor and her castmates. In a 2019 blog post, Lee wrote some of her coworkers “were threatened by my differences” and were “going out of their way to exclude me.”

Time will tell what’s next for VPR.