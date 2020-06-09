Out they go. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are among the cast members fired from the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules, the network announced in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, June 9.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the message about their dismissal from the Bravo series read. This shocking news comes after they were accused of racism following resurfaced tweets and comments.

Max’s 2012 tweets have sparked backlash after screengrabs made their rounds on social media in January, showing him allegedly using the n-word on multiple occasions. The reality star ignited more fury with an offensive tweet about Asians.

That same month, an Instagram account by the name of “Facereality16” spotted some of Brett’s upsetting tweets dating from 2011 to 2013, many which used derogative terms like the n-word. The page also uncovered some of his sexist remarks.

At the time, Brett spoke out about the scandal and apologized for the “insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments” he previously made on the internet. “I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now,” the fitness guru told PEOPLE. “Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

Max also expressed his utmost regrets for his past posts on Twitter. “I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” he said in his own statement. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”

The duo made their debut on the series in season 8 and now, their time on the show has already come to an end. The network also let go of Stassi, 31, and Kristen, 37, after former cast member Faith Stowers accused them of discrimination.

The Ex on the Beach alum claimed the TV personalities referred to her hair as “nappy” and reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit. Since then, Stassi and Kristen have apologized publicly.