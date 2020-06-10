Breaking his silence. Vanderpump Rules star Brett Caprioni apologized after he was fired from the Bravo show on Tuesday, June 9, after past racist tweets resurfaced.

“While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision,” the newcomer said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I’ve caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do.”

Caprioni’s racist tweets resurfaced in January, just one week after he made his debut on season 8. The tweets, which dated back from 2011 to 2013, consisted of Caprioni using the n-word and making sexist remarks.

At the time, he issued an apology for his past behavior. “I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments I made,” Caprioni told People. “I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

That same month, racist tweets made by fellow newcomer Max Boyens also resurfaced. In one of them, he expressed being “upset” over not being able to use the n-word because he’s not black. After the tweets went viral, he apologized for his behavior.

Their employer, SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump, commented on Caprioni and Boyens’ controversial tweets. “Max and Brett are both appropriately ashamed of their past obnoxious teenage arrogance and casual use of unacceptable terms,” the Bravo star, 59, said in a statement, adding that she believed they learned their lesson.

On Tuesday, June 9, Bravo confirmed in a statement to In Touch that they fired Caprioni and Boyens. Longtime Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were also fired following racist behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.

Vanderpump has yet to break her silence after Caproni, Schroeder, Doute and Boyens were removed from the show.