Kristen Doute Flips Off Camera During 'Pump Rules' Reunion After Firing

Kristen Doute Flips Off Camera During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion After Getting Fired

The drama never stops. Kristen Doute was seen flipping off the camera during part two of Vanderpump Rules‘ season 8 reunion after being fired from the reality series following past racially insensitive comments.

“I’m gone,” Kristen said, seemingly hinting at an exit, as Stassi Schroeder (who was also dismissed from the show) and Katie Maloney argued with her over their friendship fallout in the virtual clip.

Bravo confirmed to In Touch on June 9 that several members of the beloved show were given the ax. “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The news came days after the cast’s former costar Faith Stowers opened up about being the only black member on the series.

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him. They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,” Stowers, 31, explained during an Instagram Live broadcast with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 3.

“I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.” During the premiere of season 5, the cast found out Jax Taylor had cheated on now-wife Brittany Cartwright with her.

On June 7, Kristen issued an apology. “I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” she began, noting her “actions” toward Stowers were “not racially driven.”

She continued, “I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance.” Kristen concluded her post by writing she’s “ashamed, embarrassed” and will “do better.”

Kristen, Stassi, Max and Brett have yet to comment following their firings.