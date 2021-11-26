Catfights, thrown drinks and breakups — the drama that goes down on Vanderpump Rules may seem like too much to deal with, but the cast makes pretty good salaries for living out their lives in front of the cameras. Not to mention the fact that they earn extra bucks from things like promoting products on social media and personal appearances. So, how much do Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and head honcho Lisa Vanderpump get paid per episode? Check out how much each of the SURvers makes.

Lisa Vanderpump

The boss lady is said to earn $50,000 per episode, which only puts a small dent in her $90 million net worth that she gained from owning her various restaurants and businesses, as well as her spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder

Both of the women reportedly pocketed $25,000 for each episode they filmed, as of 2021. While Kristen is worth $1 million, Stassi’s net worth is listed at $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Both of the ladies were among the cast members fired on June 9, 2020, after being accused of racism.

Scheana Marie

Despite being a main cast member from the beginning, it’s reported that Scheana makes slightly less than her female costars at $10,000 to $25,000 per episode, putting her net worth at $500,000.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tom Sandoval

The reality star reportedly only earned $38,000 for the first two seasons of the show. However, he scored a huge pay bump since then and his salary has substantially gone up. The bartender’s earnings per episode as of 2021 are $25,000 and his net worth sits at a whopping $4 million.

Jax Taylor

The model is worth $2 million, part of which comes from his salary per episode on the show: $25,000. It makes sense that he’d earn a little more than some of his colleagues, as his rollercoaster-romances and controversial behavior earn him plenty of screen time.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Katie has been front and center since season 1, and her net worth is listed as $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, husband Tom‘s net worth is comparable to the other Tom’s at $4 million. They both reportedly make between $10,000 and $25,000 per episode.