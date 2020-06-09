After Vanderpump Rules fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Bravo alum Faith Stowers is finally feeling “vindicated” for speaking up. While talking to Page Six, she revealed she’s grateful the “studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward” and “help with the fight forward.”

When she found out the show dismissed the two original cast members, as well as new additions Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, she was “in the middle of prayer” — and had a moment where she knew something had happened. “I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory,” she explained. “I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it.”

Though she wasn’t initially sure any change would come from speaking up, Faith, 31, “was ready to put [herself] in the line of fire” from her former costars and fans. She was prepared to get major hate, but didn’t want to risk not speaking up. “I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything,” she said. Now, she’s “glad” she took that step.

“I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history,” Faith shared. “I’m seeing people are finally hearing us.” But she wants to see those changes continue. She’s hoping that both casts get more diverse in front of the camera and crews get more diverse behind them, explaining companies need to “hire casting directors and producers of color to make sure these changes are not just a one-time thing.”

While Stassi, 31, and Kristen, 37, have yet to break their silence about their firing, they both previously issued apologies for their racist behavior, which included calling Faith’s hair “nappy” and calling the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” Kristen wrote on Twitter on June 7. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Stassi shared her own words of remorse on Instagram. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize, and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions — to take the time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege.”