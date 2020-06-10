Stassi Schroeder’s Most Controversial Moments Before She Was Fired From Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Sparking backlash. Stassi Schroeder was no stranger to controversy before getting fired from Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules. The TV personality has not only been accused of past racist behavior from her former cast member Faith Stowers, she’s also been called out for her “Nazi chic” selfie and more.

Fans have blasted the fashion blogger for her racially insensitive remarks and jokes on social media, leading the star to make a lengthy public apology on June 7.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder wrote in response to Stowers’ claims she wrongfully called the cops on her in 2018. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

The author was amongst the four dismissed from Pump Rules after they were accused of racism. It was confirmed Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would also “not be returning” to the show for the upcoming season in a statement to In Touch. Both of the ladies had been a part of the series on-and-off since season 1.

Schroeder’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” has since been removed from all platforms, Radio.com confirmed in a statement.

“We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects,” the streaming platform wrote via Instagram on June 9. “In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. ‘Straight Up with Stassi’ has been removed from our portfolio.”

Amid the scandal, Schroeder publicly apologized to Stowers and revealed she “did not expect forgiveness.” Stowers said she felt “vindicated” for speaking out.

While chatting with Page Six, Stowers expressed how grateful she is that “studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward” and “help with the fight forward.”

But this was far from Schroeder’s first mishap. Scroll down to see her most controversial moments.