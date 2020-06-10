Putting him on blast. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) is calling for Bravo to fire Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, following his previous comments about her husband Jay Smith’s “nose” which made headlines in 2018.

“Did y’all see Bravo fired two girls for racist comments. Well @bravotv don’t leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired,” the TV personality, 34, captioned her photo on June 9, drawing attention to his remarks in the past.

Courtesy Ashley Smith/Instagram

In the throwback photo she posted, Ashley was celebrating with her beau after his visa was approved. “Your man’s nose is the size of his head …,” Jax’s response read in her comments section. At the time, she fired back and told the bartender-turned-reality star, 40, to “stop stalking [her] photos.”

“Come on @bravotv take them all out if this is what you’re doing,” Ashley continued on Instagram Stories. The TLC alum took aim at Jax after the network announced Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “will not be returning” to the show after being accused of racism.

Max and Brett apologized for their tweets in January, expressing how much they regretted their words in the early 2010s. Stassi and Kristen were let go after former cast member Faith Stowers blasted them for discrimination, claiming they even reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

Courtesy of Ashley Smith/Instagram

“I believe it hit the ceiling for me, and made me really want to run for the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me,” Faith told Floribama Shore star Candace Renee Rice via Instagram Live. “This is when I quit—like, I left the show. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn’t going to do anything for me. So, I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me.”

Stassi and Kristen have both apologized for their actions in public statements. Ashley also shared the news about the ladies along with a gif that read “karma.”