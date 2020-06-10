Stassi Schroeder’s Podcast ‘Straight Up With Stassi’ Removed From All Platforms After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Stassi Schroeder’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” was removed from all platforms after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules following past racist behavior toward former castmate Faith Stowers.

“We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects,” Radio.com, the Bravo star’s streaming platform, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 9. “In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. ‘Straight Up with Stassi’ has been removed from our portfolio.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher also followed suit and removed the 31-year-old’s show. Episodes are still available on her website, though.

This is not the first time Schroeder’s podcast and viewpoints have come under fire. In 2017, she gave her opinion on Moonlight winning the Oscar for best picture and didn’t agree with the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

“Everyone giving their passionate speeches and stuff about race and all that stuff, I’m like why is it always just about African Americans? Like, why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented?’” she said at the time in a resurfaced clip.

Bravo announced its decision to terminate ties with Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who have been main characters since season 1, on June 9, after Stowers, 31, talked about her experience with her costars during season 4 on June 3.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,” the military veteran recalled after it was revealed on the show she had an affair with Jax Taylor while he was dating his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright. Stowers alleged Schroeder and Doute said her hair was “nappy” and called the police for a crime she was not associated with.

Both Schroeder and Doute, 37, issued apologies via Instagram on June 7. The Next Level Basic writer, who also lost many advertising partnerships, said what she did to her former costar “was wrong” and is going to “take time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for [her] own privilege.”

The Michigan native added in her own written statement that her actions toward Stowers were “not racially driven,” and she’s “embarrassed” and “ashamed.”

Season 8 newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, were also let go after racist tweets from 2012 started circulating online.

It’s a new day for Bravo.