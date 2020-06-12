A lot has happened. Faith Stowers reveals Lala Kent was the only one of her former Vanderpump Rules costars to reach out amid the firing drama in an exclusive interview with In Touch. The TV personality says they chatted just hours before Bravo let go of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute as well as new castmates Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for past racist behavior.

“Because me and Lala had spoken prior to, like a day before this all came out, she had asked me about everything and I expressed to her what was going on, she was sorry that I was going through that,” the 31-year-old tells In Touch. “That was nice of her too.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the Ex on the Beach alum called out Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, for reporting her to the police for a crime she never committed. Stowers also blasted the duo for saying her hair was “nappy,” leading the network to take action.

Although both of the ladies apologized to Stowers for their actions on social media, she felt it lacked sincerity. “They put out a statement, they made sure they gave me justice, but nothing was personal,” the star exclusively tells In Touch.

“Bravo didn’t reach out, Lisa didn’t reach out, but at least they are making positive changes on my behalf. That makes me feel good all in all,” Stowers adds.

Doute did send Stowers a direct message shortly after releasing her public apology, but again, she wanted “a personal apology to begin with.”

“They racial profiled me and it shouldn’t matter that it’s a sensitive time to be an African American in America, it’s just about being a human being,” Stowers points out. “You showed your true colors at the end of the day.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While she does not approve of their past actions at all, Stowers reveals she is ultimately “not going to file a lawsuit” against Doute and Schroeder. “It’s just not right,” she says. “I just want them to take the time to educate themselves moving forward in their lives.”

Stowers also discusses Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s racial remarks, telling In Touch she doesn’t “care” if they get fired, nor is she advocating for it.

“I’m standing by Bravo’s decision to weed out people,” she says, adding, “I stand behind Bravo’s decision, but it would make sense if he was let go.”