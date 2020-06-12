Under fire. Jax Taylor is “on the chopping block” amid news of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules firings, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The bartender-turned-reality star has a reputation for stirring the pot with his controversial comments and it may impact his future on the series.

“[Jax] has been a loose wire since the show’s inception, but even Lisa [Vanderpump] is worried,” the insider tells In Touch. “Bravo, like other networks, was known for encouraging bad behavior from their stars and now they have to look at everything with new eyes. It’s a wake-up call [for everyone].”

On June 9, 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) called out Taylor, 40, for his past remarks, accusing him of racism in her scathing statement.

“Did y’all see Bravo fired two girls for racist comments. Well @bravotv don’t leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired,” she wrote, referencing the dismissal of his costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. At the time, the network also announced Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “would not be returning” for next season following their resurfaced racist tweets.

Amid news of their firings, Martson blasted Taylor for writing “your man’s nose is the size of his head …” on a throwback photo celebrating her husband Jay Smith’s visa getting approved.

Now, fans speculate Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, could also be let go from the show after Faith Stowers claimed she previously called her “nappy-headed.” Stowers alleged Cartwright, 31, hurled the racist insult after finding out about her hookup with Taylor.

However, Cartwright denied the allegations in an Instagram comment captured by Reality Blurb on June 8. “I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did,” the TV personality fired back, claiming she didn’t say the words “nappy-headed” at the time.

Pump Rules fans know Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, were both fired after Stowers, 31, accused them of past racist behavior, saying the two called her hair “nappy” and reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

Afterward, both of the ladies spoke out in public statements and apologized for their actions, promising to make better decisions in the future. Schroeder said she will “take time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege” and Doute said she was “ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry.”

Will the network continue its firings? We’ll know soon enough.