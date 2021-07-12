Everything Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Have Said About Each Other Post-Split

All of Megan Fox’s Comments on Brian Austin Green and Everything He’s Said About Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and estranged husband Brian Austin Green shocked fans when they parted ways in December 2019 after a decade together. Since their split, both stars have moved onto new loves and have agreed to stay amicable for the sake of their children — Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

The Transformers star filed for divorce from the Anger Management alum in November 2020. Brian has been dating pro dancer Sharna Burgess while Megan has been seeing rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

In June 2020, Megan and MGK’s relationship got more serious when it was announced they were “officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November 2020. The “Rap Devil” crooner and the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress starred together in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” They also worked together on the film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Brian first opened up about his divorce with Megan on his podcast, “…with Brian Austin Green” in May 2020. “She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,’” he recalled what Megan told him. “I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Brian and Megan met while on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004. The ex-couple dated on and off for six years before marrying in June 2010.

Keep reading to learn everything Megan and Brian have said about each other post-split.